This is the second and final story-based expansion for The Outer Worlds
In this DLC, solve the Halcyon colony’s grandest murder mystery!
The second and final story-driven expansion for The Outer Worlds is now available! For those who want to do more in the Halcyon colony, travel to Eridanos can now commence. Don’t expect a peaceful vacation, though! The iconic aetherwave actor, Halcyon Helen, star of “Terror On Monarch,” and the spokesperson for Rizzo’s new refreshing Spectrum Brown Vodka (coming soon to stores, bars, and vending machines near you… ask your local Rizzo’s representative for more details!) is dead! It’s up to you and your crew, along with the trusty Discrepancy Amplifier, to get to the bottom of the case.
Approach the case however you’d like and narrow down the suspect list from the likes of famous tossball player, Black Hole Bertie, or the “Terror on Monarch” leading actor, Spencer Woolrich. Perhaps it was even Helen’s automechanical co-star, Burbage-3001! Make use of your complimentary room at the Grand Colonial Hotel to set up your own investigation headquarters. You find the motive, you accuse the criminal.
Per your unbridled interest in the Halcyon colony, you are reminded that it is your duty to fulfill this obligation on Eridanos. Don’t worry as the Board has graciously supplied three additional scientific weapons to discover, additional armor sets, granted three additional levels to the current level cap and plenty of support staff to make your journey more enjoyableamicable functional.
These tools will be critical to your success as you will come across a variety of hostile indigenous life as well as potential unruly ex-employees. At your disposal, you will also have the Discrepancy Amplifier. This miraculous scientific marvel allows you to reveal hidden anomalies or abnormalities, and each discovery may be one step closer in determining the culprit.
In case you missed it, the first expansion, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, is also available independently for $ 14.99 or through The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass with the second expansion for extra savings at the price of $ 24.99. Xbox Game Pass owners will be able to get Murder on Eridanos or The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass at a 10% discount. So be sure to join us, remember the Board requires requests you to do so, as The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos launches today, March 17, for $ 14.99 USD.
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is the second narrative expansion to the critically acclaimed and award-winning sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony! Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, winds up dead ahead of the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown vodka. Alongside your companions, travel across the floating islands of Eridanos and piece together clues using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a new gadget that highlights otherwise unseen hints. There’s more to this mystery than meets the eye, and it’s up to you (and your crew, if you choose) to solve the case. Key Features: • Murder mystery: Suspicions abound, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of the murder of Halcyon Helen, the most well-known celebrity in the colony. Use the new Discrepancy Amplifier, your key to solving the case, as it highlights temporal inconsistencies not otherwise seen with the naked eye. • A unique world: Travel among the floating islands of Eridanos, from the luxurious confines of the Grand Colonial Hotel to Rizzo’s colorful groves. But be careful about the smiling employees you encounter, as there’s something dark lingering under the bright and cheerful surface. • New weapons and character customization: Three new science weapons can be added to the player’s arsenal alongside weapon and armor variants to use while solving the case. And increase your level cap by three and employ new perks and flaws to create your most unique character yet. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is the second and final story expansion that can be purchased individually or bundled at a discount in The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. A copy of The Outer Worlds on the same platform is required to play expansion(s).
The Outer Worlds is a new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. Welcome to the future – try not to break it. • Build any character you want in this thrilling single-player first person RPG – including optional flaws based on your own game experience • Lead a crew of companions armed with unique abilities that have their own missions, motivations and ideals • Find your ship and explore the settlements, space stations and other diverse locations in the Halcyon colony
Mikey Dowling, Director of Communications, Obsidian Entertainment
