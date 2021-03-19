Tottenham board have already identified 'perfect Jose Mourinho replacement' behind scenes

Their desire and heart was rewarded when Mislav Orsic gave the hosts hope with a stunning 25-yard drive.
The winger, who nearly joined West Brom in January 2020, then fired Dinamo level to send the game to extra-time.
He then completed his hat-trick with an incredible individual effort that left Mourinho wondering how this tie had got away from Tottenham, with his job now under serious threat.
JUST IN: Steven Gerrard clashes with Slavia Prague staff after defeat over Glen Kamara incident
Behind the scenes, he is allegedly considered to be the ideal successor for Mourinho and the German already has plenty of admirers in the Tottenham boardroom.
His salary demands also make him an attractive option, particularly when compared with Mourinho.
The RB Leipzig boss nets a reported £6million-a-year, while Mourinho pockets around £13m.
It means the Spurs manager is entitled to a bumper pay-off, should Tottenham decide to pull the trigger.
Spurs would be set to keep Mourinho on gardening leave if they did decide to cut his time at the club short.
Mauricio Pochettino also received the same treatment and payments to the Argentine finally stopped last December following his appointment at Paris Saint-Germain.
Spurs are currently six points adrift of Chelsea but do have a game in hand on their London rivals.
Levy simply cannot afford to miss out on the additional revenue which will have a huge say on the summer transfer budget.
0 Comments