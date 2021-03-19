Video: Square Enix Shows Off Balan Wonderworld's Local Co-Op Mode

© Square Enix

We had high hopes for Yuji Naka’s upcoming game Balan Wonderworld, but admittedly weren’t too impressed by the demo. Still, the show must go on, and with this in mind, Square Enix has now debuted its new trailer titled, “A Hero or Two”.

This particular video focuses on the local co-op mode and “stars of the show” Leo and Emma, who can “save the day” by combining their powers. All up, this 3D action-platformer will feature over 80 costumes and twelve different tales.

Earlier this week, the game’s producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto revealed the game would receive a day-one patch to address the feedback the team received from players who tried out the demo.

“Staying true to the nature of Balan Wonderworld, I would like for us to follow in the footsteps of the enigmatic maestro, Balan, and find balance within our own heart. Especially when it comes to addressing feedback that we’ve received from our demo. There’s been a wide range of opinions and responses to the demo, and unfortunately at the current stage of development, it simply isn’t feasible to reflect every piece of feedback into the game. However, to offer you all a more balanced gameplay experience, we will be implementing a day one patch for the full game.

Specifically, this patch will adjust movement controls, camera movement, and rebalancing of the difficulty. There’s just over a week left until launch now, so I hope you all enjoy the world of Wonderworld to your heart’s content!”

Will you be checking out the full game when it arrives next week? What do you think of the co-op mode in the video above? Leave a comment down below.