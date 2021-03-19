‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt put Champions League football star Thomas Meunier through sweaty training session (VIDEO)

German track and field star Alica Schmidt, who has been dubbed the world’s sexiest athlete, has generously attempted to hone Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier’s fitness skills in a sweaty training session with him.

The 22-year-old runner gave Meunier an intense workout, working with the Bundesliga giants as part of her sponsorship deal with sportswear giants Puma.

Schmidt shared a video of their routine on Instagram, with some cynics suggesting the stunning blonde made Meunier perspire more than he does during his matches.

Earlier this year, Schmidt was filmed working out with other Dortmund players including Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels.

Schmidt even a challenged Hummels to a 400m race, in which she left the World Cup winner flat out on the track.

She is a middle-distance Olympic hopeful who specializes in the 400m, and is pursuing a career in modelling.

The athlete made a name for herself on the German youth athletics circuit, helping her country take silver in the 4×400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017.

Schmidt was named the world’s sexiest athlete by the magazine ‘Busted Coverage’ and has gained a huge following of more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

