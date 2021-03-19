Your War Against Hell Ends Now in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two

[embedded content]

The Doom Slayer’s war against evil reaches its zenith in, the second single-player expansion launchingforon Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Taking the battle to Hell’s final bastion, become the Doom Slayer one last time as you rally the Sentinel armies for the ultimate confrontation with the Dark Lord. Wield the all-new Sentinel Hammer as you rip and tear through deadly new demon variants in the Slayer’s final struggle to seal away the forces of Hell once and for all!





Download The Ancient Gods – Part Two today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via the Xbox Store. You don’t need the base Doom Eternal game to play The Ancient Gods – Part Two, though we highly recommend experiencing Doom Eternal’s award-winning campaign and The Ancient Gods – Part One to fully enjoy the Slayer’s epic saga.





The Ancient Gods – Part Two is also included as part of the Doom Eternal Year One Pass, found in the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal or as a separate digital purchase. Just joining the fight for the first time? Save Earth from demonic invasion and learn the Doom Slayer’s tale leading up to The Ancient Gods with the base Doom Eternal game, available with Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC. Note that The Ancient Gods expansions are separate purchases not included with Xbox Game Pass.





No matter how you experience it, don’t miss out on the Doom Slayer’s ultimate battle! Your war ends now.

Learn more by following the official Doom Twitter account and becoming a member of the Slayers Club. Slayers Club members can rank up with special community events and getting the latest Doom news. The higher your rank, the more special in-game content you can unlock for Doom Eternal. Sign up today and start your collection with the Zombie Slayer Skin!