Zack Snyder's Justice League run time: Is the UK run time shorter than the USA?

Zack Snyder’s new cut of Justice League has got fans very excited about the future of the franchise. The film has already had much better reviews than the 2017 movie, and some are even calling for a sequel. The run time is much longer than most films, and some UK fans have worried they are getting a raw deal.

Is the UK run time for the Snyder Cut different than the USA? UK fans of the DCEU on Twitter have been concerned they are not getting their full dose of Justice League. This is because the run time on the UK and USA versions is different, as listed on their relative streaming platform. One Twitter user asked: "NowTV lists Zack Snyder's Justice League as 3 hours and 50 minutes in the UK not the promised 4 hours and 1 minutes on HBO Max.

No scenes have been left out of the two versions, but the change in length is all to do with technology. PAL, a TV encoding system, runs at 25 frames per second compared to the usual 24 frames per second which many would be used to. Essentially, the change in frame rate means a film broadcast here would play four percent faster, meaning the length looks to be cut. Given the film is just over four hours, four percent of that would roughly land at around the 10 to 12 minute mark, meaning this change is perfectly understandable.

Zack’s version of the film does in fact include more in it than previous versions, given the 2017 Justice League was a mere two hours. Zack brought back cast members to reshoot, as well as adding scenes which were previously left out. For example, Darkseid and DeSaad were not revealed in the Justice League movie from 2017, despite being mentioned by Steppenwolf. DeSaad’s scenes were cut from the theatrical cut, but fans have had the chance to see him in deleted scenes.