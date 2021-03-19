NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Zack Snyder's Justice League sequel: Will there be another Justice...

Entertainment

Zack Snyder's Justice League sequel: Will there be another Justice League movie?

1 min

1view
0

As well as that, there is a stand-off moment between Batman (Ben Affleck) and The Joker (Jared Leto,) meaning there could easily be a Batman vs The Joker film which would follow on.

Finally, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) drops a bomb on Slade Wilson (Joe Manganiello) to tell him Batman’s true identity, which certainly suggests this would be a perfect jumping-off point for a spin-off.

While spin-offs are possibly on the cards, without Zack and Ray there would need to be a miracle to bring these people together.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has suggested Justice League 2 would not be up her street, saying in 2019: “I find those movies to be extremely challenging.

“I think they’re fantastic when they’re well done, but taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline, I sort of hope that we don’t do a Justice League movie for a little while, because I think each of those characters are really great.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in