Alcoholic fatty liver disease: The five earliest warning signs of organ damage

Drinkaware explained further: “When our liver tries to break down alcohol, the resulting chemical reaction can damage its cells.

“This damage can lead to inflammation and scarring as the liver tries to repair itself” – known as oxidative stress.

As for toxins, alcohol can damage the intestines, enabling toxins from gut bacteria to move into the liver; this too causes inflammation and scarring.

Drinkaware warned: “People can spend 20 years damaging their liver and not feel any of the effects this is doing to them.”

