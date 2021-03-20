NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Benidorm expat says resort has had 'major shift in mindset'

Travel

Benidorm expat says resort has had 'major shift in mindset' about British tourists

She continued: “In Benidorm, there is an area called ‘Zona Guiri’ which is the ‘British area’ where all the British nightclubs and bars are.’

“It is bound to be upsetting for locals to see an entire area of theirs ‘taken over’, however, I think since the pandemic there has been a major shift in this mindset.”

In fact, it seems tourists are now sorely missed by locals.

“Many locals are now desperate for the Zona Guiri to be thriving again so they can get back to work at the clubs and the local hotels,” she explained.

Though there has been no confirmation when holidays can resume, many are looking towards the summer with hope.

“Although there are a few people steering on the edge of caution, the majority of business owners are desperate for tourism and the good times to return,” said Lauren.

