Best free games downloadable on Xbox Series X TODAY

Free Play Days only lasts a limited period but usually includes some cracking titles, and March is proving no different. As of right now, Gold and Game Pass members can download two free games.
And the best part is that both titles also come with Xbox Series X upgrades, alongside the base Xbox One games.
Rainbow Six might seem like an odd choice as it’s been available for some time, but Ubisoft recently launched a brand new expansion, complete with new operator and reworked map.
So right now might be the perfect time to drop back in and experience the shooter again.
A message from Ubisoft explains: “A new Attacker named Flores will bring some explosive drones to Team Rainbow when Crimson Heist, the first season of Year 6, launches for Rainbow Six Siege.
“The new season will also introduce the Gonne-6, a secondary weapon option for select Attackers that shoots a single explosive round, as well as a rework for the Border map. Furthermore, the Match Replay feature will enter its beta phase and launch on PC. Match Replay on PC, the Gonne-6, and the Border map will be free for all players when Crimson Heist launches.
Dirt 5 is another cracking game worth checking out if you just bought an Xbox Series X, offering up a list of upgraded visual options and gameplay tweaks.
A message from Codemasters explains more, telling gamers last year: “Just like the Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia versions, DIRT 5 on next-gen consoles is designed to make the best possible use of the hardware.
“Across both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, DIRT 5 will include an option to run the game at 120 frames per second and feature greater graphical fidelity, thanks to the new technology. Console-specific features will also be utilised, such as the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense controller.
“Console versions of DIRT 5 are cross-generational for online play. This means that if you’re playing on PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to matchmake with PlayStation 4 players in online action, discover and race on their Playgrounds creations, and vice versa. The same applies across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.”
