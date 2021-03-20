‘Can the cage hold them?’ Monster MMA hulks Pudzianowski & Bombardier face off for first time ahead of clash of the giants (VIDEO)

Superheavyweights Mariusz Pudzianowski and Serigne Ousmane have faced off for the first time before their clash on Polish MMA promotion KSW on Saturday, when the brawling behemoths are expected to weigh more than 600lb combined.

Thrown against one another in a Polish television studio, the pair were respectful and resisted getting in each other’s faces too much before comparing biceps after ‘Bombardier’ Ousmane crossed his arms defiantly.

“Can the cage hold them this Saturday night?” asked the promotion considered by many as one of Europe’s leaders in MMA.

A huge star in his native Poland, Pudzianowski is a former World’s Strongest Man but will have his work cut out against Senagelese grappler Bombardier, who can weigh anything up to 330lbs on fight night and boasts a 2-0 record.

Indeed, at the official weigh-in, Bombardier, also known as B52, tipped the scales at 151.2kgs (333lb), while Pudzianowski was lighter, at 120.2kgs (265lb).

Making his return to action after almost a year-and-a-half, the Pole is looking to improve on his 13-7 career that included back-to-back defeats before he dispatched Erko Jun in the second round in their November 2019 meeting.

Asked about the vast TV audience that is expected to tune in to watch the massively popular Pudzianowski, the less experienced Ousmane said: “I know Mariusz. I have followed his career for a long time.

“He is a Pole, therefore his compatriots know him best. In turn, I am very popular in my country.

“My preparations in Senegal were the same as usual. I followed the same habits as I did before, when I competed in wrestling.

“I will not reveal the advantages and disadvantages of Pudzianowski. However, he is a fighter who I have worked out well.”

