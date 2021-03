She said: “I would love to introduce you to my little baby. Covid realness, honey.”

The former child star has daughter Ruby, 12, and son Dexter, 11, with her ex-partner, former Wales rugby player Gavin Henson, 39, and raises the family’s new addition with her husband musician Johnny Powell.

Last week, Charlotte revealed she had given birth to her third child during an appearance on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby shared the news, saying: “You’ve got three kids now!”