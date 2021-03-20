NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of...

Gaming

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus Available Now

5 min

9views
0

Summary

  • Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus expansion is now here!
  • Explore a brand new world where powerful magic is afoot turning everything on its head.
  • Check out Citadel: Forged with Fire on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today!

Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus is Now Live on Xbox One!

Greetings to all our wizards, mages, and magical folks of Ignus, the day has finally come the next epic chapter in Citadel’s scrolls is now live – but hold on! That’s not all. The ever anticipated Barklock Rewards and quality of life update has been added as well. There’s lots to discover, don’t let the mysteries wait!

New World: Umbrus

In the midst of the shadows, ominous magic has slowly been seeping its way into Ignus. Not much is known, but reports have been circulating and it seems the Cultists have been up to no good. How will you get to this new world? Follow the trail of dark magic to HealthClyffe, a portal to this new world can be accessed there; but fair warning to all magic users to err on the side of caution as this realm is riddled with the dark arts, only the strongest will persevere.

Citadel: Forged with Fire - Balarok's Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus

All New Summoning Essence

We asked our community to vote on what essence they would like to see in Citadel, and we’re pleased to announce that Summoning Essence is now ready to be mastered! Sharpen your wands and pull out your spell books to learn what it takes to master the art of summoning.

Brand new Spells:

  • Summon Aggressive: based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical combat ally
  • Summon Mount: based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical rideable creature
  • Summon Followers: instantly summons all tamed creatures who are set to “follow” to the caster’s location
  • Summon Party: instantly summons all players in the caster’s party to the caster’s location
  • Reanimate: cast at a fresh corpse to bring life back to the deceased creature
  • Summon Turret: summon a turret at the impact location to automatically fight nearby enemies

We’ve been listening to the community, in addition to the new summoning essence we have created a new mastery level creature storage for you to house more tames. Scattered throughout Umbrus are undiscovered creatures; you may be the first to encounter them and tame yourself a new companion.

Citadel: Forged with Fire - Balarok's Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus

The Grotto of Evil

There is no surprise that a great evil is afoot in Umbrus, and with that comes the newest dungeon: The Grotto of Evil. Only the strongest mages and wizards are able to take on these fierce creatures lurking deep within. Remember to traverse with caution as these battles will not be easy, however all who make it through will be rewarded with glorious riches.

Everything New and Shiny

There are a number of new features included in this update that new and veteran wizards will enjoy! 

  • Brand new questline 
  • New top-tier armour set
  • Two new top-tier weapons
  • New cooking recipes
  • New wild & tameable creatures
  • Tame Container
  • Tame Trough
  • Storm Turret
Citadel: Forged with Fire - Balarok's Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus

We have also introduced a few new Xbox servers that have throne range restrictions which are aimed to make raiding more balanced. These new servers can be found in both PVP and PVE, if you’re looking to play on a server that is less likely to hit a build limit, please check out these new servers ending with (100mThroneRange).

In this new epic update we’ve included a lot of quality of life improvements from the Godking’s Vengeance Part-Two expansion. Be sure to make your way over to HealthClyffe for your first steps into Umbrus.

Citadel: Forged with Fire
Xbox Live

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Blue Isle Studios

172
Xbox One X Enhanced
Citadel: Forged with Fire is a massive online sandbox RPG with elements of magic, spellcasting and inter-kingdom conflict. As a newly minted apprentice of the magic arts, you will set off to investigate the dangerous world of Ignus. Your goal: create a name for yourself and achieve notoriety and power among the land’s ruling Houses. You have complete freedom to pursue your own destiny; hatch plots of trickery and deceit to ascend the ranks among allies and enemies, become an infamous hunter of other players, build massive and unique castles, tame mighty beasts to do your bidding, and visit uncharted territories to unravel their rich and intriguing history. The path to ultimate power and influence is yours to choose. EXPLORE A MASSIVE FANTASY WORLD Welcome to the magical world of Ignus: a 36 square kilometer landmass of sweeping plains, dense forests, craggy mountains, festering swamps and frozen tundra. Leave no stone unturned as you explore dangerous caves and ancient ruins to recover powerful artifacts and uncover a rich history spanning thousands of years. Embark on a journey across the land to find the perfect place for you and your allies to call home. STUDY THE ARCANE ARTS Master a diverse range of powerful spells. Discover your conduit of choice among a huge selection of mystic wands and staves, magically imbued axes, swords, maces and hammers, and enchanted gauntlets. CREATE ALLIANCES AND FORGE AN EMPIRE Align your efforts with fellow Warlocks to create a mighty House. Create an internal hierarchy of power, design and plant your own House flag, share your resources to build huge castles and team up to hunt legendary creatures. Wage war with opposing Houses or hatch plans of deceit and trickery to cause internal chaos and ascend the ranks within your own. FIGHT, TAME AND RIDE LEGENDARY BEASTS Use the Pacify spell to tame ferocious creatures and amass an army of minions. Tamed companions will gain experience and grow with you as you travel the world and triumph in battle. Siege an enemy fortress with a horde of savage Orcs, ride Horses and Direwolves to quickly traverse the vast landscape, or rain fiery death upon your enemies from the back of a Dragon! BUILD AND FORTIFY EPIC CASTLES Construct your Dream Castle using hundreds of structural pieces found within a flexible and easy-to-use building editor, or take advantage of the dynamic destruction engine and crush someone else’s. Enhance your fortress with magical structures like defensive shields, attack towers, mana pools and respawn stones. Unlock new fortification materials and building features as you level up: with so many materials and pieces to work with the only limit is your imagination. FIND A NEAR LIMITLESS VARIETY OF LOOT Are you an old, bearded and wise Warlock or are you a young, ambitious and strong-willed Mage? Create your own style with a huge variety of clothing and weapon options. Discover a near limitless variety among these items’ stats with Citadel’s rich and deep loot generation system; every loot pull is different and ensures that fighting monsters and exploring dungeons is a constantly rewarding and memorable experience. ACHIEVE THE POWER OF FLIGHT Why walk when you can fly? Use your Wizardly prowess to take to the skies. Enjoy the convenience of a custom-crafted broomstick, tame and mount airborne companions like dragons and giant eagles, or use alchemy to concoct potent elixirs allowing flight without the aid of beast or broom.

Laura Marshall, Community Manager, Blue Isle Studios

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in