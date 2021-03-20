Citadel: Forged with Fire – Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus Available Now

Summary Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus expansion is now here!

Explore a brand new world where powerful magic is afoot turning everything on its head.

Check out Citadel: Forged with Fire on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today!

Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus is Now Live on Xbox One!

Greetings to all our wizards, mages, and magical folks of Ignus, the day has finally come the next epic chapter in Citadel’s scrolls is now live – but hold on! That’s not all. The ever anticipated Barklock Rewards and quality of life update has been added as well. There’s lots to discover, don’t let the mysteries wait!

New World: Umbrus

In the midst of the shadows, ominous magic has slowly been seeping its way into Ignus. Not much is known, but reports have been circulating and it seems the Cultists have been up to no good. How will you get to this new world? Follow the trail of dark magic to HealthClyffe, a portal to this new world can be accessed there; but fair warning to all magic users to err on the side of caution as this realm is riddled with the dark arts, only the strongest will persevere.





All New Summoning Essence

We asked our community to vote on what essence they would like to see in Citadel, and we’re pleased to announce that Summoning Essence is now ready to be mastered! Sharpen your wands and pull out your spell books to learn what it takes to master the art of summoning.

Brand new Spells:

Summon Aggressive : based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical combat ally

: based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical combat ally Summon Mount : based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical rideable creature

: based on the caster’s strength, summons a mystical rideable creature Summon Followers : instantly summons all tamed creatures who are set to “follow” to the caster’s location

: instantly summons all tamed creatures who are set to “follow” to the caster’s location Summon Party : instantly summons all players in the caster’s party to the caster’s location

: instantly summons all players in the caster’s party to the caster’s location Reanimate : cast at a fresh corpse to bring life back to the deceased creature

: cast at a fresh corpse to bring life back to the deceased creature Summon Turret: summon a turret at the impact location to automatically fight nearby enemies

We’ve been listening to the community, in addition to the new summoning essence we have created a new mastery level creature storage for you to house more tames. Scattered throughout Umbrus are undiscovered creatures; you may be the first to encounter them and tame yourself a new companion.





The Grotto of Evil

There is no surprise that a great evil is afoot in Umbrus, and with that comes the newest dungeon: The Grotto of Evil. Only the strongest mages and wizards are able to take on these fierce creatures lurking deep within. Remember to traverse with caution as these battles will not be easy, however all who make it through will be rewarded with glorious riches.

Everything New and Shiny

There are a number of new features included in this update that new and veteran wizards will enjoy!

Brand new questline

New top-tier armour set

Two new top-tier weapons

New cooking recipes

New wild & tameable creatures

Tame Container

Tame Trough

Storm Turret





We have also introduced a few new Xbox servers that have throne range restrictions which are aimed to make raiding more balanced. These new servers can be found in both PVP and PVE, if you’re looking to play on a server that is less likely to hit a build limit, please check out these new servers ending with (100mThroneRange).

In this new epic update we’ve included a lot of quality of life improvements from the Godking’s Vengeance Part-Two expansion. Be sure to make your way over to HealthClyffe for your first steps into Umbrus.