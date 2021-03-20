Classic car MOT test changes will make historic vehicles 'more usable' and 'safer'

They previously said any such conversions would guarantee drivers failed the headlamp test.
However, the DVSA has since amended the rules meaning the new law will only apply to owners of some vehicles.
The changes now mean those who own cars built and first used before 1 April 1986 will not fail their test but those built afterwards could still be at risk.
However, he said the new amendments were a “welcome step” for owners and would help ensure road safety.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “The changes made to the MOT regulations with effect from Monday 22 March to allow LED conversion that meets the beam pattern test for halogen headlamps for Class 3, 4, 5 and 7 vehicles with halogen headlamp units first used before 1 April 1986 and all Class 1 and 2 Motorcycles are a very welcome step forward in making our Classic vehicles more useable and therefore safer on the roads.
“What it also does is weed out the poorer performing products that are flooding the market that will not pass this test and therefore are likely to give glare to other road users.
“We hope that customers will now be able to upgrade in the knowledge that they can meet the MOT guidelines and have safer and more comfortable enjoyment of their vehicles.
“The changes do not mean though owners should not have to inform their insurers of the modification.
“It is a notifiable change that needs to be made.”
“If you swap your headlamp bulb from a halogen to an HID or LED bulb this is an MOT failure for cars and vans first used on or after 1 April 1986
“This conversion failure doesn’t apply to motorcycles
“Converted headlamps are not a failure item for cars or vans if a vehicle was first used before 1 April 1986
“Any lighting will still need to comply with the MOT’s standards on beam spread etc.”
