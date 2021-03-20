Cleaning expert shares £1.49 air freshener hack to banish dusty radiators

A cleaning fanatic has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a new hack to speed up cleaning radiators. The 20-year-old TikToker, @cleaningwithcharl, swears by the B&M Bargains Blast Can to spray all the dust trapped inside the grilles. Instead of using a duster, Charl uses the Fabulosa Air Freshener & Sanitiser, which can be purchased at B&M for just £1.49.

She sprays the air freshener directly into the radiator and the pressure pushes the dust though and onto the floor.

Charl was amazed at how much dust came out as she gathered it all into a ball when she had finished.

The radiators were sparkling by the time she had finished and using air freshener sanitises and makes the room smell nice at the same time!

Hundred of people were amazed by the new hack and were quick to comment. One said: “Wait WHAT???? Grabs keys and is out the door.”

