‘Conor, quit cocaine’: Russian politician savages McGregor over Khabib Nurmagomedov message before ex-UFC champ demands title shot

Ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor has been told to “quit cocaine” by high-profile toughman and former Deputy of the State Dmitry Nosov, mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former rival following the Russian’s official retirement.

Nosov hit back after McGregor wished Nurmagomedov a happy retirement on Friday, advising his former foe not to “forget who came in the game and made you” and adding that his message came “straight from my big Irish balls.”

An outspoken figure with a huge social media following, Nosov has had public spats in the past with Russian rapper Guf and demanded that fellow MPs take a PT test modeled on a Soviet-era nationwide sports program GTO, which includes shooting and trekking. This time, he was spotted to have told McGregor: “Conor, quit cocaine.”

In a lively 24 hours, former two-weight ruler McGregor then demanded a shot at the lightweight belt he once held and failed to take off Nurmagomedov in 2018 as part of the UFC’s most popular pay-per-view of all time.

“The 155lb World Champion. Book it!” read the caption to a photo on Instagram of the 32-year-old on the scales in his heyday.

With UFC president Dana White already ordering a clash between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the vacant strap in May, McGregor needs to get in line and first avenge a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in January if the pair are confirmed to fight for a third time.

White officially accepted Nurmagomedov’s retirement earlier this week, sharing emotional social media posts with ‘The Eagle’ after they met for dinner.

Also on rt.com ‘Never forget who made you’: Ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor offers snarky ‘happy retirement’ message to one-time bitter rival Khabib