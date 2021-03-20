Cyberpunk update 1.2 PATCH NOTES: Delayed CD Projekt download makes big changes

Cyberpunk 2077 fans can download a big new update, as version 1.2 finally gets a release on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Originally pencilled in for a late February launch, CD Projekt delayed update 1.2 due to a real-life cyber attack.

After a few weeks of silence, CD Projekt has finally detailed the contents of the new update, which makes crucial changes on console and PC.

According to the update 1.2 patch notes, the download addresses the behaviour of the police within the game.

Previously, police would instantly appear out of nowhere when players committed a crime in Night City.

As you can see from the video below, the update fixes the problem: “It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players’ backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported.

“We’ve also added a recon “drone” unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation.”

Steering issues will also be addressed in update 1.2, which adds a sensitivity slider to the Options menu.