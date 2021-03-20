Daily horoscope for March 20: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Spring finally seems as if it has sprung, and you will feel it.
Now is a good time to rid yourself of negative energy.
You might feel ready to take on the world and get ready for a period of productivity.
The Gemini Moon will keep your feet firmly on the ground so you do not get too carried away.
But it will also bring with it a gentle touch. Today you might find yourself coming up with some fresh ideas.
It is important to explore these ideas, as you never know what doors might open up for you.
“Been enjoying the quiet life over recent weeks? This can change, as a new and more vigorous mood takes over.
“If procrastination has been an issue, you may find that in your newly energised state you are ready to conquer the world.
“You might get more done than you have in some time.
“Need to blast away any obstacles in your path? Charge at them, and they’ll topple very quickly.”
