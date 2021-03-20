Diabetes symptoms: Why your dentist will be sniffing for distinctive smells in your mouth

It’s essential that if you think you have diabetes, you speak to a doctor as soon as possible, as the condition raises the risk of some deadly complications.
But it’s not always easy to know if you have diabetes, because the symptoms can easily be missed.
Your dentist may be one of the first people to spot your high blood sugar, however.
“What most people don’t know is that by using some of the senses – sight, sound and smell – dentists are in prime position to spot health conditions and diseases in the rest of the body, and can inform patients before they would naturally have an opportunity to raise them with their doctor.
“Dentists are trained to identify odour coming from the teeth and gums.
“Certain smells mean different things; like the smell of pear drops is often indicative of uncontrolled diabetes and is something patients will need to see their doctor about.
“The dentist will, therefore, be closely monitoring the advancement of gum disease.”
It’s absolutely crucial that everyone is open and honest about their wider health concerns when speaking to a dentist, he added.
Combined with lifestyle factors, gum disease has also been linked to a number of other medical conditions, including heart disease.
Patients have also reported feeling excessively thirsty, having a persistent hunger, and even blurred vision.
Speak to a doctor if you’re worried about the warning signs of diabetes.
Diagnosing the condition as soon as possible is crucial, because it can lead to unwanted complications if left untreated, including strokes.
