Eye twitching: Optician warns spasms could be a sign of brain and nervous system disorders

“Eye allergies release histamine into the eyes, which leads to swelling, irritation, itchiness and sometimes twitching,” said Copeland.

However, hay fever may not be the only culprit behind sensitive eyes – it could be down to a new cleaning product in your regime.

“Simply removing this cleaning product from your life can help your eye twitching to stop,” suggested Copeland.

Eye strain and dry eyes

Most people may find that they are spending a lot more time using screens since the coronavirus pandemic first entered our lives a year ago.