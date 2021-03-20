Facebook and Messenger users are currently unable to login and access the social media apps.

The Facebook and Messenger servers are currently down, leaving users unable to login to the app, post updates and check their feeds.

The Facebook server status makes grim reading for fans, who have complained about not being able to access the social media platform.

Independent website Down Detector has received thousands of reports that both Facebook and Messenger aren’t working.

The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.

The Down Detector outage map shows that the Facebook issues are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US.

And it’s not just Facebook that has been affected by the server crashes, as WhatsApp and Instagram also go down.

READ MORE: WhatsApp DOWN – Chat app not working as thousands left unable to access messages

READ MORE: Instagram DOWN – 5xx server error and newsfeed refresh issues hit in major outage