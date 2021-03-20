Forget the Amazon Echo! There's now another cheap way of chatting with Alexa

Amazon has also included Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, which lets you choose how much to minimise the noise around you.

There’s also two outward-facing microphones and one microphone pointed inwards to reduce ambient noise to make your voice command come through loud-and-clear to Alexa – even if you’re in a busy train station, on a packed street, or at a house party.

Each earbud is sweat resistant. With a IPX4 rating, the Echo Buds should easily withstand splashes or light rain, too.

With one full charge, Amazon says its Echo Buds will keep going for around five hours. And when they do run out there’s a charging case which holds up to three additional charges.