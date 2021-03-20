Fortnite Batman LEAKS: New DC skins and map locations revealed for Season 6

Fortnite fans have been given a first look at the Batman comic book crossover.

The Fortnite X Batman comic is an ongoing series in which the Caped Crusader is drawn into the world of Fortnite.

Fans of the comic can even unlock exclusive in-game items by redeeming codes available with each issue.

Needless to say, the release of a Fortnite comic featuring Batman has led to increased speculation that more DC characters and locations will come to Fortnite.

Judging by the latest images from the Batman Zero Point comic, fans may already have an idea about what to expect in Season 6.

The image at the top of the page, for example, is likely what the new Batman Armoured skin will look like when it appears in the game.

The tweet below, meanwhile, shows off Batman’s makeshift Batcave within the Fortnite universe.

It’s highly likely that the Batcave will be added to the map during the course of the seasom, so keep an eye out for it.

Based on the surrounding trees and the log cabin, there’s a good chance it will show up around Weeping Woods or south of Slurpy Swamp.