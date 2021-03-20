NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gabrielle eye patch: Why does Gabrielle cover her eye?

Celebrities

Gabrielle eye patch: Why does Gabrielle cover her eye? Star brands patch her 'saviour'

Over the years the star has evolved her style to cover her eye, from donning an eyepatch in the 90’s, to more recently sweeping a side fringe over one side of her face.

Speaking to Lorraine in 2018 on her self-titled ITV show, the singer addressed her childhood with the condition.

Gabrielle said: “Growing up it was all I ever knew that people would take the mickey, so you find ways to kind of steel yourself.

“But to suddenly be thrust into an industry where no one looks like you, how was I going to do that? So the eye patch was my saviour.”

