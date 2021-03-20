Gallery: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – A Year In Pictures

Whether it seems like yesterday or not is a matter of perspective, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched one year ago today.

And what a year it’s been! Nintendo’s life sim ended up becoming a significant coping mechanism for many people throughout 2020; a social outlet and positive focal point for millions of players that the makers couldn’t possibly have foreseen during development.

Now that we’ve fully cycled through all of the game’s four seasons and a full calendar year, we recently asked you to use the tag #ACNHYear1 and share images with us via Twitter — photos that best sum up your experience with the game over the past 365 days. A huge thank you to everyone who responded! You’ll find below a small selection of our favourites, plus an extra couple from Nintendo Life staff.

So let’s dive in and look at just some of our very favourite memories after the first full year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons…

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – A Year In Pictures

We kick things off and set the mood with stalwart Nintendo Life contributor and resident DJ Shiryu…

How it started / How its going. #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/03gSSFup3x— Shiryu (@ShiryuGL)

March 12, 2021

My little island of Enceladus has changed so much! Here’s to another year! @nintendolife #ACNHYear1 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/RxFb2hWAl7— Wolfy (@WolfyWardark)

March 13, 2021

This has been our little world away from the world for the last year. Me, @TashyMcFlashy and our kids have our little paradise called ‘Cat Island’ #ACNHYear1 ♥️🌷🌹🍎 pic.twitter.com/74G7ajb3PR— Captain Wizard (@captainwizard)

March 13, 2021

one of my favourite areas of the island taken during a nice rainy day in summer #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/ymU7X1qeKg— Dragwhite (@Dragwhite1)

March 12, 2021

Graduation with my friends on ACNH is probably my favourite moment @nintendolife#ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/unQyzJkMH1— Mukil Varman (@Mukil2003)

March 12, 2021

I think I can honestly say I’ve never played one video game every day for a year before, but that’s going to change on the 20th.#ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/U2GVIyIaHo— Kevyn on Video (@kevyn_on)

March 14, 2021

Nothing sums up my first year of #AnimalCrossing like my gallery with the 50+ villager portraits I’ve collected so far. #ACNH #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/Gz0gJFynhO— Terry Estep 🏳️‍🌈 (@terry_estep)

March 12, 2021

#ACNHYear1 @nintendolife I spent waaaay too much time recreating over 100 football and rugby kits and turning my island into a virtual Sports Direct pic.twitter.com/4dHX9ozT1U— Gametropolis (@darrek_attilla)

March 12, 2021

All units, ATTACK! #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/49nuZxlXx8— Kurtis Merrill (@roguejedi22)

March 14, 2021

Animal Crossing really made a weird 2020 more bearable. A sweet and cute, relaxing game, though this made it look like a horror movie was about to happen #ACNHyear1 pic.twitter.com/P75A7drbQA— Spaddel2710 (@Spaddel271090)

March 12, 2021

Lupe, disfrutando de Phuket #ACNH #ACNHYear1 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/E2NfF6QJJF— Bykuta⚓️🇲🇽 (@Bykuta)

March 17, 2021

Can’t believe it’s almost been a whole year! This game has given me a lot of joy and I met some great friends through it too #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/PWNHZrrFYh— Ninjendo (@Ninjendo92)

March 13, 2021

Happy anniversary!#ACNHYear1 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Ibv65cDqVl— ✨ Kaelyn ✨ (@LadyKaelyn)

March 18, 2021

These four images are among my favorite #ACNH memories over this past year. A day of endless balloons, my first tarantula, picnic fireworks, and my three favorite neighbors wishing me a happy birthday. Here’s to the memories from #ACNHYear1 and to making new ones in year 2! pic.twitter.com/SX6G0cy5mH— DonSerrot 🦉 (@DonSerrot)

March 12, 2021

This is where it all started #ACNHYear1 https://t.co/0yz9Ps8eXJ— Tony Gunawan (@roberttflash)

March 13, 2021

@nintendolife #ACNHYear1 first two are from games my friends invented on their islands. Plus Pietro needs some love! #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/MCUR4uUe1X— NSWMongoose (@NSWMongoose)

March 15, 2021

#ACNHYear1 Being able to have a day out with your chum during lockdown! pic.twitter.com/EtpvnkLeMs— Emma B (@emz_m_86)

March 16, 2021

Achieved my biggest achievement today, but the conniving Tom Nook still isn’t done flogging more home improvements apparently 😭 #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/RZVkGeKviH— Zeo (@ZoeHorwood3)

March 13, 2021

#ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/aSnAHKJSjz— AJ_is_a_Nerd (@AJ_is_a_Nerd)

March 15, 2021

Just chilling out. #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/cxQiNMU0kZ— Kevin (@shonenjump86)

March 12, 2021

From the very first to my most recent screenshot, looking forward to many more updates and memories!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNHYear1 pic.twitter.com/3s0skc25jp— Jackakacus (@Baryonyx_Bro)

March 14, 2021

Thanks to everyone who shared their memories of the last year. Feel free to post more in the comments below and let us know your favourites from above.