Google Maps Street View: Builders caught in hilarious prank 'attack'

Meanwhile, a second man dressed in a white T-shirt and black joggers is holding a pickaxe above him.

It looks as though he is about to swing the tool down onto his friend.

The suggestion this is definitely a prank comes from the third man.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, the third builder is looking directly at the camera, proof he is aware of its presence.

Google Maps Street View works by attaching 3D cameras to the top of cars that drive through streets worldwide.

As a result, they are pretty noticeable, which is why so many people jump at the opt unity to set up funny and eye-catching moments.

Of course, the true story of what is going on here may never be known.

Due to Google’s privacy policy, all three men’s faces are blurred, concealing their identities forever.