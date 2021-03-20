GTA 6 release date: Good news for PS4 and Xbox One gamers missing out

The future’s looking bright for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with GTA 6 just one of a number of big next-gen games in development.

But with the next mainline Grand Theft Auto title not expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest, it means current-gen owners are going to miss out.

And this will also mean that PS4 and Xbox One gamers never received an exclusive GTA game.

GTA 5 has proven a huge success, and it’s hard to believe that it started life on the Xbox 360 and PS3.

Add to that the GTA 5 and GTA Online are being enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it looks like a game that will never die.

But even though it has had an extraordinary life cycle, which looks set to continue for at least another 12 months, there is also bad news.

Not only will Rockstar Games launch GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X this year, but it will also start making content exclusively for those platforms and PC.