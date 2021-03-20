GTA 6 release date: Good news for PS4 and Xbox One gamers missing out

But with the next mainline Grand Theft Auto title not expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest, it means current-gen owners are going to miss out.
And this will also mean that PS4 and Xbox One gamers never received an exclusive GTA game.
GTA 5 has proven a huge success, and it’s hard to believe that it started life on the Xbox 360 and PS3.
Add to that the GTA 5 and GTA Online are being enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it looks like a game that will never die.
But even though it has had an extraordinary life cycle, which looks set to continue for at least another 12 months, there is also bad news.
Not only will Rockstar Games launch GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X this year, but it will also start making content exclusively for those platforms and PC.
But with GTA 6 and GTA 5 growing further apart from the PS4 and Xbox One, that doesn’t mean there could be a few last-minute surprises.
Industry analysts believe that Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive could start focusing on the famous studios’ back catalogue.
There’s a cracking list of older Grand Theft Auto games that could be remastered by Rockstar Games and there is no reason why something like this would have to be limited to just next-gen customers.
With so many PS4 and Xbox One console owners waiting to upgrade, it would make for the perfect time to release a remastered GTA 3 or GTA Vice City.
Motley Fool raised the idea of older GTA content being released, reporting this week: “Interest in remastered versions of older GTA titles could be huge.
“Activision Blizzard did a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign last year that reportedly sold 3.4 million copies, but I believe releases of older GTA titles could sell far more copies.
“Rumors are circulating that Take-Two may already be working on a remaster of GTA 3 (2001) and GTA: Vice City (2002).
“With GTA V’s player base reaching such a high level, there will be tremendous demand when GTA VI releases. Until then, Take-Two has a great opportunity to generate extra sales by introducing new players to characters and storylines they haven’t experienced before.
“The ability of Take-Two to potentially tap into its deep catalogue of content speaks to the long-term value of this top video game company.”
Rockstar Games have only commented on the future of GTA 5 and GTA Online of late, leaving many fans wondering when we will see a GTA 6 release date.
But with such a strong lineup of older titles to pull from, PS4 and Xbox One might still have a few Grand Theft Auto surprises to enjoy.
