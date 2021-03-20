Holiday cottages: Expert shares best UK locations for summer holidays this year

“As a staycation favourite, it is no surprise that the county has won the Best UK Holiday Region for 10 out of the last 11 years.”
If you’re keen to visit the region over the summer, crowds can prove a problem for some.
“More renowned hotspots including Padstow, St Ives, Newquay and Fowey are great places to visit out of season so as to avoid the busy summer months,” said Wickham.
It’s key to not forget that the UK has many other stunning corners worth exploring.
Express.co.uk quizzed Wickham for his top suggestions.
The expert advised checking out Sussex, Yorkshire and North East Wales.
“Sussex, Yorkshire and North East Wales are often the places people are less likely to think of when it comes to a staycation, but they can offer so much from a rich heritage, history, culture and spectacular natural scenery.”
So, what can holidaymakers do in Sussex?
“Visit the Hartfield and Ashdown Forest in Sussex, the home of Winnie the Pooh where you can take a ‘Pooh Walk’ through the forest, play Pooh sticks on the bridge and visit Pooh Corner in the village of Hartfield,” Wickham advised.
As for Yorkshire, the expert said: “The Yorkshire Dales has a whole host of places to visit and activities to do.
“Leyburn, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is a fabulous spot for those wanting a walking or hiking holiday.
“If you’re also looking to witness nature in all its majesty there are lots of lovely waterfalls such as the Aysgarth Falls, a beautiful series of cascading waterfalls in a park setting with a variety of walks and woodland hikes.”
North East Wales also has much to offer.
“North East Wales has many hidden gems, from seaside towns like Prestatyn with rolling sandy beaches to the spectacular Lake Vyrnwy, which boasts an RSPB centre, nature trails and a sculpture park,” recommended Wickham.
“There are plenty of great days out for all the family including Chirk Castle and the Llangollen heritage railway. There’s nature all around and the Mynydd Hiraethog area on the Denbigh moors is an excellent location for cycling, walking, sailing and fishing.”
