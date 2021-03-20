How to get rid of visceral fat: Studies found aerobic exercise burns inches of belly fat

Losing weight is integral for one’s overall health – especially when it comes to certain types of fat. Belly fat, which scientists call visceral fat, isn’t what causes muffin top. Instead, it is found deep in the abdominal cavity, filling the spaces between internal organs. Studies have found the best type of exercise to burn unhealthy belly fat is aerobic exercise. How can aerobic exercise help to burn your belly fat?

Researchers from the Duke University Medical Centre have discovered the best type of exercise to cut levels of visceral fat.

The study lasted for a total of eight months and compared how much visceral fat was lost from aerobic exercise, resistance training or both.

Published in the American Journal of Physiology, lead author physiologist Dr Cris Slentz said: “Our study sought to identify the most effective form of exercise to get rid of that unhealthy fat.

“[If] you want to lose belly fat, aerobic exercise is the better choice because it burns more calories.”

The study revealed aerobic exercise burned 67 percent more calories than resistance training.

The aerobic group performed an equivalent of 12 miles of jogging per week at 80 percent maximum heart rate.

