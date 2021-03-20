How Tottenham could line up next season under Julian Nagelsmann with five signings

Attack

The priority this summer will be to try and ensure Harry Kane stays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The star striker is frequently being talked of a potential signing for both Manchester City and Manchester United, and was visibly dejected after Thursday’s Europa League humilation.

He will want to be playing in the Champions League – and it is up to Spurs to convince him he can achieve that again in North London.

Keeping hold of Son Heung-min is also a pressing need, while Tottenham could sign either Gareth Bale or Carlos Vinicius permanently following their loan spells this season.

Possible Tottenham XI: Lloris; Aurier, Konte, Vestergaard, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Sabitzer; Bale, Kane, Son.