If you’re holding off buying a Samsung phone because of the Note 21, we’ve got bad news

DJ Koh was keen to stress that this doesn’t mean the Galaxy Note series is being put out to pasture permanently. Koh reassured shareholders the Galaxy Note would return next year… although, he caveated that by stressing that its release date might not follow the pattern established in previous years.
Speaking during the shareholders meeting, DJ Koh stated: “Galaxy Note is an important product category to us that has been continuously loved by consumers for the past 10 years in the global market. The S Pen user experience is an area that Samsung’s mobile business has worked harder on than anybody else. Their launch timing may be different, but we will make sure that we don’t let Galaxy Note consumers down.”
Elsewhere, Samsung has also brought S Pen support to its Galaxy S series with the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year. Rumours suggest the stylus will also be a key selling point of Samsung’s next folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Samsung seems pretty adamant that none of this means we’ll see the Galaxy Note series quietly shuttered anytime soon, however, it does seem possible that Samsung will merge its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series into a single, non-foldable flagship line of devices, while its pliable phones will take the autumn release date previously held by the Note series.
For the time being, anyone who was holding off for the arrival of the Galaxy Note 21 in August to upgrade their old smartphone will need to wait another 12 months… or should bite the bullet and pick up a Galaxy Fold or Galaxy S series handset instead.
