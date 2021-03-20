Jeremy Clarkson says 'poor' Piers Morgan 'lost his job for nothing' in Meghan Markle claim

Meghan claimed a member of the Firm had asked how dark baby Archie would be.

In the following days, the claims encouraged a rare statement from the Queen, which implied some of the points raised in the interview were refuted by the crown.

She said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123.