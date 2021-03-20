NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lenny Henry wows with weight loss on Comic Relief: 'The...

Life & Style

Lenny Henry wows with weight loss on Comic Relief: 'The best I’ve ever seen you look!''

1 min

6views
0
They took to the social media site in droves to praise him. One wrote: “You look younger now than what you looked in 1981!” Another said: “Lenny Henry looking slim.”
He told The Mirror at the time: “I’m a bit diabetic, so I was put on a very strict diet.

“I’ve lost between two and a half and three stone. I was big.”

He went on: “It’s lots of greens, lots of juice and lots of walking. Swimming is good,” he added.

“You’ve got to eat no sugar and drink hardly any alcohol… all the stuff you like. You can’t Hobnob your way through the day.”

In 2014, Dawn needed to drop the pounds ahead of a hysterectomy.

On her 30 Million Minutes tour, Dawn said: “When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so.

“Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover.”

She went on: “I set about dropping a few stone. No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks.

“It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That’s all it was, practical.”

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in