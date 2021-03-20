Lenny Henry wows with weight loss on Comic Relief: 'The best I’ve ever seen you look!''

They took to the social media site in droves to praise him. One wrote: “You look younger now than what you looked in 1981!” Another said: “Lenny Henry looking slim.”

He told The Mirror at the time: “I’m a bit diabetic, so I was put on a very strict diet.

“I’ve lost between two and a half and three stone. I was big.”

He went on: “It’s lots of greens, lots of juice and lots of walking. Swimming is good,” he added.

“You’ve got to eat no sugar and drink hardly any alcohol… all the stuff you like. You can’t Hobnob your way through the day.”