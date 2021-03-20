NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd get Jules Kounde transfer boost as Sevilla identify...

Sports

Man Utd get Jules Kounde transfer boost as Sevilla identify Tottenham replacement

1 min

4views
0

That result, plus the humiliating Europa League capitulation against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, has piled the pressure on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

But from United’s point of view, the news that Sevilla are eyeing up Sanchez is a promising sign that they expect to do business over Kounde this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with the France under-21 international for some time – although they are likely to face competition if they decide to swoop for the defender, with Arsenal also reportedly keen.

Kounde is believed to have been a target for Manchester City last summer, before Pep Guardiola’s side opted to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica – with the Portuguese star having since transformed their defence.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in