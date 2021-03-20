Manchester United double transfer agreement is great for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have a new structure in place. Ed Woodward has given up some of his power at Old Trafford, with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher primed to aid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the transfer front. And the fact all three figures are in agreement over Declan Rice and Erling Haaland bodes well.

Manchester United’s transfer policy, under Sir Alex Ferguson, was brilliant.

The Scot signed top players time and time again, from unknown rookies such as Cristiano Ronaldo to established superstars like Dimitar Berbatov.

But in the years since Ferguson walked off into the sunset, United have struggled in that department.

In 2014, David Moyes wanted Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Cesc Fabregas and Leighton Baines. He got just Marouane Fellaini instead.

The following year, Louis van Gaal hoped to recruit Thomas Muller or Robert Lewandowski. Late in the day, the Red Devils got Radamel Falcao.

THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz