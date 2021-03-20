Mark Labbett keen to date smart woman like Carol Vorderman after losing whopping 10 stone

Mark Labbett, nicknamed The Beast on ITV quiz show The Chase, has proudly showed off his new physique as he revealed he now weighs 19 stone. The 55-year-old quizmaster said he is now comfortable in his own skin and is open to date again.
To get to his new size, he said he had been following a two-meal-a-day regime where he often cuts out dinner.
“I’m now under 20 stone, and I am really feeling the difference, as well as seeing it,” he revealed.
Mark went on to say he had also noticed he can “move so much better” after losing the “extra weight”.
The Chaser is now keen to go on a “mega shop” to buy smaller sized clothes in XL after previously being size XXXXL.
READ MORE: Michael Sheen ‘shoved away’ by Queen before returning OBE
“I have to be careful how I reply,” he added.
“I don’t want someone getting one of those huge obsessive crushes, so I try to let them down gently.”
Mark went on to say he doesn’t want to get into a relationship which may be “problematic” or “high-maintenance”.
The Chase star announced his split from Katie, who is 27 years his junior, back in August.
0 Comments