Martin Lewis explains car insurance 'trick' which could save drivers hundreds of pounds

Martin Lewis said renewing up to three weeks before would see drivers secure lower prices but costs would be at their lowest at exactly 21 days. He said the simple trick was “amazing” and urged all road users to make sure they check it out before settling elsewhere.

Compare the Market confirmed drivers were likely to save the most money on car insurance agreements by switching three weeks before the cover will end.

They say drivers between the ages of 25 and 29 could save an average of £443 by switching 21 days before their renewal.

Meanwhile, drivers aged between 30 and 39 were likely to save £367 renewing 21 days early with those between 40 and 49 saving £289 on cover.

Confused.com also confirmed premiums are usually at their cheapest between 21 and 30 days before a policy expires.