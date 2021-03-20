Martin Lewis shares how easyJet customers can benefit from extra 'six months' to rebook

The vouchers, worth the equivalent of the amount paid for a holiday, were due to expire on June 30, 2021.

However, as uncertainty around international travel continues, the airline has further extended the period in which the vouchers must be used by.

Speaking on his ITV Money Show, Martin Lewis revealed customers can now benefit from an additional six month to rearrange holiday plans.

He explained: “If you’ve got one of easyJet’s coronavirus refund vouchers and that expires before June 30 2021, it was a one year voucher, it will automatically be extended by six months.”

