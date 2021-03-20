Monty Don reacts after BBC’s Charlie Stayt questions his absence from garden ‘I'm out!'

Charlie began by saying: “Good morning Monty!
“Not in the garden, in your study I believe, is that right?”
Explaining his choice of location for the live interview, Monty declared: “Yes.
READ MORE… Harry and Meghan at centre of joke as Jonathan Ross mocks royals
“What you see is gentle and flows, you know as well as I do there’s a lot of paddling under the surface to made that happen and there’s a lot of skill – not from me in particular – but everybody involved is really good at it.
“And so, I certainly feel, ‘today this could be our last programme ever, let’s make it the best we’ve ever done. Let’s really go out on a high’, and tomorrow we’ll do the same!’
“And, that way, it ups the ante a bit,” he continued to explain.
He took to Twitter to announce the return of the programme in view of his 214,000 followers this morning.
The gardening enthusiast penned: “You have waited all winter – but the new series of Gardeners World is back tonight at 9pm on BBC2.
“See you then.”
BBC Breakfast airs every day at 6am on ITV and Gardeners’ World returns this evening on BBC Two at 9pm with a brand new series.
0 Comments