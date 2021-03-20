R.B.I. Baseball 21 is Available Now

is back and better than ever, with brand new features to help you start a legacy, change the game, and play your way.

You asked for it, you got it! For the first time in the history of the R.B.I. Baseball franchise, you can create your own player. Whether you want to be a speedy center fielder, a slugging first baseman or a flame throwing lefty, you have the ability to play it your way with dozens of fully customizable fields. Even better, each home run, strikeout, and game-winning play is now announced by MLB Network’s Fran Charles. Another fan-requested feature is coming to R.B.I. Baseball 21: play-by-play commentary.





The action never stops as Fran joins you on your journey to starting your dynasty. Fran won’t be the only one talking though as we think you’ll be blown away by R.B.I 21’s new time of day system. Deal with the shadows just like the big leaguers do as the sun sets over the third-base line over the course of the game. That’s not all! R.B.I. 21 features MLB Statcast-driven unique pitch paths, twelve different batting control style combinations, customizable difficulty levels, nineteen different batting and pitching camera angles, brand new player models, frequent roster updates and more!

R.B.I. 21 launches a few weeks before Opening Day, so you can get in on the baseball action before the 2021 season officially kicks off! R.B.I. 21 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and for download on PC from the Microsoft Store.