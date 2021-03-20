This Week on Xbox: March 19, 2021





Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Outriders, Octopath Traveler, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and More

It's that time again! Pull up your "What to play next?" list and start re-prioritizing the games you want to play, because we've got a bunch of great new choices for you. Be a traveler, a pilot, a gangster, or even the occasional flower; you've got lots to choose from…

EA Play is Coming to PC for Xbox Game Pass Members Starting Tomorrow

Since teaming up with Electronic Arts, we've been working to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost. We want to thank the PC community for your patience over the past few months as we worked…





Five Legendary Bethesda Titles Get the FPS Boost Treatment on Xbox Series X|S Today

Hot on the heels of officially welcoming Bethesda's world-renowned studios to the Xbox family, we're excited to announce that five of the biggest titles from their vast catalog of games – Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition…

Your War Against Hell Ends Now in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two

The Doom Slayer's war against evil reaches its zenith in The Ancient Gods – Part Two, the second single-player expansion launching today for Doom Eternal on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Taking the battle to Hell's final bastion, become the Doom Slayer one…





Outriders is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

We all got a taste of Outriders with the recent demo, so I'm thrilled to announce that Outriders will be available on Console and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on day one. Starting April 1…

Hawkeye and Xbox Series X|S Optimizations Now Available in Marvel’s Avengers

One of its most iconic members will join Marvel's Avengers today in Operation Hawkeye: Future Imperfect when Clint Barton arrives as a playable character — and he's bringing more than just his bow with him to the game. Optimizations for Xbox Series X|S…





[email protected] and Twitch Team Up for First Indie Showcase on March 26

We at [email protected], the Independent and Digital games publishing program for Xbox, love indie games. It's in our blood. Technically, it's also kind of in our name. Turns out our friends at Twitch also love indie games. When we found that out, we thought "we gotta collab!" So…

Undertale Lands on Xbox Game Pass March 16

At long last, Undertale is coming to Xbox! For the first time ever, players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will have the chance to experience one of indie gaming's most beloved role-playing games when it launches on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, March 16…





The New Xbox Wireless Headset Now Available Worldwide

We're excited to welcome the latest accessory to the Xbox family: the new Xbox Wireless Headset. Launching today, the Xbox Wireless Headset offers best-in-class audio and chat performance, a comfortable and intuitive design, and unique experiences…

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Available Now

The second and final story-driven expansion for The Outer Worlds is now available! For those who want to do more in the Halcyon colony, travel to Eridanos can now commence. Don't expect a peaceful vacation, though! The iconic aetherwave actor, Halcyon Helen…





Xbox and Dwayne Johnson Bring ZOA Energy to Gamers

Two entertainment titans are partnering together once again: Xbox and Dwayne Johnson, and this time Johnson brought company. In a video today, he introduced the healthy warrior energy drink, ZOA Energy, which is available for purchase now at zoaenergy.com…

Get Your March Madness Fill with NBA 2K21 on Xbox Game Pass

March Madness is upon us and NBA 2K21 is the perfect way to celebrate the tournament. The Xbox One edition of the world's most popular basketball simulation video game is now available on Xbox Game Pass, offering multiple avenues for college basketball fans…





Square Enix Presents: Recapping All of Today’s Gaming News

Earlier today, Square Enix debuted their new video program Square Enix Presents which showcased several new games and updates to the global gaming community. This series was just the first of its kind and the company will have more to share and reveal throughout…

Composer Ryo Yamazaki: Creating Musical Happiness for Balan Wonderworld

We're fast approaching the release of Balan Wonderworld! While I'm sure you might have heard snippets of the soundtrack already, today I'll let you know a little bit more about some of the unique inspirations and challenges that I faced when composing the musical…





Join the Celebrations as Sea of Thieves Reaches Its Third Anniversary

This weekend marks three years since Sea of Thieves made its maiden voyage on Xbox One and Windows 10, and what a journey it's been! Since our launch back in March 2018, over 20 million pirates have begun to chart their own tales of high seas adventure, and…

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

We're bringing you some amazing tower defense and action RPG combat with our newest installment, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. With millions of players that have taken up arms to defend Etheria throughout the Dungeon Defenders franchise…





Free Play Days – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Dirt 5

In this weekend's Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can conquer off-road tracks across the globe or squad up and breach into explosive action. Dirt 5 is available to play from Thursday, March 18 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until…

Crimson Heist Brings Explosive Drones to Rainbow Six Siege

Whether you're going behind enemy lines or creating a massive rotation hole, the new remote-controlled explosive drones coming to Rainbow Six Siege are here to make an impact. They belong to Flores, the new attacking Operator arriving with the launch of…





Age of Empires: Fan Preview Broadcast Coming April 10

Wololo! The Age of Empires team is so excited to announce today that we'll be celebrating the franchise with a new event, Age of Empires: Fan Preview. The event will consist of a half-hour broadcast kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on April 10 and will be hosted on…

Slaughter Aliens and Fix a Broken World in Space Robinson

Your unmanned space shuttle crash lands outside Colony 21, where you're supposed to make some desperately needed repairs. Unfortunately, the planet has a bit of an alien problem and the locals aren't too friendly — so you're going to have to…





Scarlet Nexus: Futuristic Tech and Psychic Abilities Stylishly Unite on June 25

Scarlet Nexus is the upcoming Japanese Action RPG from Bandai Namco Studios, led by two members of the Tales of Vesperia team: Kenji Anabuki, and Keita Iizuka. The world of Scarlet Nexus is set in an alternate and perilous future…

Atlas: Journey from the Maelstrom

It's been a wild ride since we set sail last Summer to renew the Atlas journey! We're going to take a look at how the Game Preview journey has been so far and see what's on the horizon! At our journey onset we introduced The Maelstrom map, giving…





Samurai Shodown is Now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

From its creation in 1993, the Samurai Shodown series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game. Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning…

An Absurd Medieval Open World Awaits in Rustler, Coming to Xbox Later this Year

Ever dream about wreaking havoc as a medieval thug? Soon Xbox fans will be able to when Rustler, an old-school action sandbox game set in an even older school era, rides its way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year. Embark on an incredible historically…





The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition Has Arrived

With the Flames of Ambition DLC game pack and Update 29 both now live on Xbox One, your Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure begins!You can get access to the Flames of Ambition DLC with an active ESO Plus membership or by acquiring it with…

Neverwinter: A New War for Sharandar Has Begun

Old threats, now vanquished, leave room for rebuilding, for new growth, and for new foes. The Feywild calls upon adventurers once again in Neverwinter's new module: Sharandar. Divided into three episodes, the newest content release brings a new storyline…





Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets First Highly-Complex 3rd Party Airliner from Aerosoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the latest entry in Microsoft's longest running franchise with a history of 38 years, but it is not just a popular simulator – it is also a development platform. Today, we are proud to announce that the team at Aerosoft, in close collaboration…

Idle Champions Presents: A Unique Interactive Dungeons & Dragons Livestream Experience

We're very excited to be able to tell you about "Idle Champions Presents," a unique interactive Dungeons & Dragons livestream experience. Idle Champions players on Xbox can make in-game decisions that will impact a series of live…





The Wild Rules in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6: Primal

We have some good news! With your help, Agent Jones has successfully contained the Zero Point! Now other news… The containment of the Zero Point has caused reality as we know it to break down, destroying much of the technology on the Island. What does…

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Balarok’s Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus Available Now

Balarok's Revenge: The Spirits of Umbrus is Now Live on Xbox One! Greetings to all our wizards, mages, and magical folks of Ignus, the day has finally come the next epic chapter in Citadel's scrolls is now live – but hold on! That's not all. The ever anticipated…





Xbox Helps Falcon Get Back into Gaming

Xbox and Marvel Studios are teaming up to help Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) get caught up on what he missed after getting blipped out of existence for five years. Following the events of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame," Sam returns…

R.B.I. Baseball 21 is Available Now

R.B.I. Baseball 21 is back and better than ever, with brand new features to help you start a legacy, change the game, and play your way. You asked for it, you got it! For the first time in the history of the R.B.I. Baseball franchise, you can create your own player…





Paradox Interactive Announces Next Slate of Content for Xbox Gamers at Paradox Insider 2021

Strategy and management game fans on Xbox have a lot to be excited about in the coming months. We just shared an "inside" look at what Paradox has cooking for Xbox players during our Paradox Insider show over the weekend, and we bet there is at least one…

A First Look at Dark Alliance Gameplay and the Verbeeg

Montreal is a city that knows something about winter. And though we at Tuque Games are looking forward to a long and beautiful summer, we have been hard at work channeling our experience with ice and snow into recreating Icewind Dale, the frozen northern…





