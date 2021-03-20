Tom Jones Elvis Presley: When did Sir Tom meet The King Elvis Presley?

When did Sir Tom Jones meet Elvis Presley?
According to Sir Tom Jones, their meeting was a moment which he held dear for many years later.
It happened at Paramount Studios in 1965, where Elvis had been making movies for some time.
This was also the time Sir Tom was making his mark on the music business, with his first hit coming that same year with It’s Not Unusual.
“And there comes Elvis Presley singing With These Hands walking towards me, it was like a dream, and I thought ‘My God, this is unbelievable’.
“When he got to me he said ‘how the hell do you sing like that?’ and I said ‘Well you’re partly to blame.’”
This was the beginning of a beautiful friendship, with Elvis later inviting Sir Tom on stage with him in Las Vegas when they were both engaged there.
He said: “Elvis didn’t really hang out with other entertainers that much, but if there was one artist that Elvis truly called a friend and hung out with the most, it was Sir Tom Jones.
“Elvis was always cautious about letting people get close and what their intentions were.
“The people he had working for him were not there for the job, it was because he knew they could travel with him and he trusted them.
Sir Tom has told some bizarre stories about his friendship with Elvis, including a time when his friend stripped off in Sir Tom’s dressing room while the Welsh crooner was in the shower, and tried to pitch him a song.
Sir Tom told US host Conan O’Brien: “He was wearing a North Beach leather outfit – a lot of us used to – and they weren’t lined, they were just natural leather.
“So he was standing there, cleaning up and looking in the mirror. So I’m naked and he’s half-naked.
“I’m trying to towel down and I said, ‘You know, Elvis, your pants.’ And he went, ‘Red!’ because he had a bodyguard called Red.
“So Red busts through the door thinking there’s something wrong… but Elvis says, ‘My pants, man.’”
However, Sir Tom explained he had to pull up Elvis’ trousers due to the tight leather, not just because he was “too celebrity” to pull up his own.
