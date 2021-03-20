Video: Check Out This Unboxing Of The Monster Hunter Rise Collector's Edition

Next week sees the launch of Monser Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch. For those of you planning on picking up the collector’s edition, you might be interested in taking a look at Nintendo Minute’s latest unboxing video.

The collector’s edition, in case you forgot, comes with a physical copy of the game, a Deluxe Kit DLC pack download code, Magnamalo amiibo, “Kamura Mark” pin badge, sticker pack, collectible cards set (4 cards) and a steel book.

The video aboe also gives us our first look at the Switch game card and shows off the new amiibo:

The collector’s edition isn’t the only Monster Hunter Rise product – there’s also a themed Nintendo Switch and Pro Controller. Will you be getting the Collector’s Edition yourself when Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the Switch next week? Leave a comment below.