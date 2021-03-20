WhatsApp reveals eight simple things every Android and iPhone user must do TODAY

“This means no one else can read them, not even WhatsApp. But WhatsApp also offers a host of optional settings to help you control your account privacy and safety, such as two-factor authentication. We recommend a digital spring clean, not only to free up storage space, but also as an opportunity to make sure you’re in control of your privacy and security.”
HERE ARE EIGHT TOP TIPS FROM WHATSAPP
1. Clear out your storage: Don’t let media clog your memory. Use WhatsApp’s “Manage Storage” function to review and delete items over 5MB, and check individual chats to see how much of your storage they’re using. You can also quickly archive, clear and delete all your chats in a few simple taps, just head to the Chats section in your Settings.
2. Protect your phone’s memory: Want to stop photos and videos automatically saving to your camera roll and filling up your phone’s memory? Head to the Chats section in your Settings and deactivate the “Save to Camera Roll” switch.
4. Leave, mute or archive unwanted groups: Are you part of group chats you no longer value? You can quickly and easily leave groups, or choose to mute or archive those you don’t want to hear from right now. Open the group chat, tap the group subject and scroll down to see the option “Exit Group” or “Mute”. Alternatively, tap and hold the group in the Chats tab, then tap “Exit Group” or “Archive”.
6. Update your Privacy settings: You are in control of who can see your Read Receipts, Last Seen, About and Profile Photo. Head to Account in Settings, then tap Privacy, and you can change any of these to be seen by everyone, just your contacts, or nobody at all – it’s totally up to you.
7. Block unwanted users: It’s quick and easy to block someone on WhatsApp. Head to your Privacy settings, tap block and then add contacts or the unknown number you wish to block.
8. Set up Two-step verification: Want to add an additional layer of security? Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your WhatsApp account. To enable it open Settings, tap Account and Two-Step Verification, then press ‘enable’ and set a pin. When you enable two-step verification, you also have the option to enter your email address, and this allows WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you ever forget your PIN, and also helps safeguard your account.
