Alexa wants to help you sleep, here’s what you need to ask your Amazon Echo to test it out

Here are some of our favourites…
Guided Meditation
Alexa offers a wide variety of meditation and mindfulness Skills, accessible via the Alexa companion app on your iPhone or Android device, which can be a great way to wind down after a stressful day before heading to bed. Of course, it you’d rather not pull-out your phone, you can use voice commands to kickstart the feature. For a short meditation, say “Alexa, ask Sweet Dreams to play [name of meditation].” Here, you can plump for meditations such as “Falling Asleep,” “Soften and Relax,” “Breathing in Waves,” and “Review the Day.”
Each mediation runs for a certain number of minutes and provides guided steps for deep breathing and other actions designed to calm your mind and body.
Night Light
Not everyone sleeps all that well in a pitch-black room …but sometimes a lamp or a bedside light can be a little too much. If you’re only looking for a little glow to lessen the gloom in your room, then Alexa lets you put the Echo or Echo Dot’s ring light to good use.
Of course, if you have an Alexa Smart Plug, then you can also use the chatty AI to take control of the lighting in your room. If you want to leave a lamp on whilst you fall asleep but are worried about leaving it on all night, then simply set up a timed routine using the Alexa app which will allow you to select when the light is turned off each night. Smart light bulbs that can be added to the Alexa app can do all the same tricks too.
Relaxation Music
Alexa can help you drift off to sleep by serving up relaxing music. Say “Alexa, play relaxation music.” Alexa plays a restful music playlist to clear your mind and relax your body as you fall asleep. You can also set a music timer to specify how long you want Alexa to play music by saying “Alexa, play relaxation music for one hour”.
Ambient Sounds
The Relaxing Sounds Alexa Skill can play an array of sounds, such as ocean waves, a babbling brook, a rainforest, frogs, pink noise, windy trees, rain on a tent, dripping water, a blizzard, an owl, cicadas, and loons. To discover all the sounds, look up the Skill in the Alexa app or say “Alexa, ask Relaxing Sounds for a list.”
To hear a specific sound, say: “Alexa, ask Relaxing Sounds for ocean waves,” for example. If you’re stuck on what to ask for, you can also say “Alexa, ask Relaxing Sounds for a random sound,” to let the skill pick the sound.
Sleep Stories
Whether you’re an adult trying to fall asleep or you have a child struggling to drift off, sometimes a good bedtime story can help. With the Sleep Stories Alexa Skill, a soothing voice tells you a story designed to help you drift off. Say “Alexa, play Sleep Stories,” and the voice starts narrating a random story. If you don’t like the current story, just say “Alexa, ask Sleep Stories to play next story” and a new story starts playing.
