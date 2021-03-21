Android app downloads on Google Play Store will be quicker than ever before

The Mountain View firm said: “When you turn on app install optimisation, Google can tell which parts of an app you use the first time you open it after installation. When enough people do this, Google can optimise the app to install, open, and run faster for everyone.”

Google said this feature should bring with it three big benefits: quicker app installations from the Google Play Store, reducing the amount of time to open and run apps as well as lightening the load on a device’s CPU, battery and storage.

The search engine giant said the feature does not collect any personal information from a user, so sensitive details such as a user’s name and email address are completely safe.

While the Android makers added anything outside of the app in question – such as stored content or info on other apps – isn’t analysed too.

Neither are images in a social feed, or rankings on a leaderboard.