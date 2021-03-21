Arthritis pain: Best types of cooking oil to help manage condition and reduce symptoms

Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the main types of arthritis in the UK. Not many people are aware that using certain cooking oils can either help or hinder the condition.

Sara recommends other oils to help joint pain:

Olive oil

It’s high in monounsaturated fats and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, olive oils are among the best-studied fats, with many known health benefits.

Walnut oil

This oil is high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, including alpha-linoleic acid. These fatty acids can also lower levels of C-reactive protein, a measure of body-wide inflammation.

Regular exercise is also recommended as a natural cure and, particularly for rheumatoid arthritis, lap swimming has been proven to help.

Arthritis Foundation explains why this type of swimming is so good for arthritis sufferers.

