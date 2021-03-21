Call of Duty 2021: Activision planning big Modern Warfare 3 surprise?

Activision could be preparing to surprise its fans with a double reveal for Call of Duty 2021, including a potential project linked to Modern Warfare 3.

So far, the COD development team have stayed silent regarding what is being planned for Call of Duty 2021.

Gamers have to rely on rumours and reports for now, and some of these point to a few interesting projects.

According to several reports, Sledgehammer Games are in charge of developing the next Call of Duty game, which will be dropping around October-November time in 2021.

But when it comes to the setting, there have been several conflicting ideas shared online.

One of the latest is that Sledgehammer Games will be releasing Call of Duty 2021 with a WW2 setting.

This would make some sense as this era is known as a classic COD setting, with Sledgehammer in charge of developer the most recent WW2 game in the franchise.

