Census 2021 deadline today – What happens if you don't complete your census on time?

If you’d rather the paper form, you can contact the ONS on 0800 141 2021 in England or 0800 169 2021 in Wales and ask for one to be posted out.

Currently, every household is being encouraged to complete this survey either on, or soon after Census Day, which is today, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

What happens if you don’t complete your census form on time?

It is important to note that completing the census is a legal requirement.

The Census website says: “Every householder at an address is responsible for completing a census questionnaire for their household.