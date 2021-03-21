NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Census 2021 deadline today – What happens if you don't...

Life & Style

Census 2021 deadline today – What happens if you don't complete your census on time?

1 min

149views
94
14 shares, 94 points

If you’d rather the paper form, you can contact the ONS on 0800 141 2021 in England or 0800 169 2021 in Wales and ask for one to be posted out.

Currently, every household is being encouraged to complete this survey either on, or soon after Census Day, which is today, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

What happens if you don’t complete your census form on time?

It is important to note that completing the census is a legal requirement.

The Census website says: “Every householder at an address is responsible for completing a census questionnaire for their household.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in