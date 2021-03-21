Debbie McGee slammed by Paul Daniels' son amid 'reconciliation' 'First I've heard of it'

Debbie McGee, 62, has been accused of conjuring up a reconciliation with estranged stepson Paul Daniels Jnr, after the latter said the Strictly Come Dancing star “does not” have a way of contacting him for such an event to occur. The wife of the late famed magician Paul Daniels has been blasted by his son for claiming they have healed their inheritance feud.

Paul Daniels Jr made the claim just days before the fifth anniversary of his father’s death.

Debbie had recently said “everything is fine” between the pair now, as she had planned to invite him to scatter the ashes of the TV magician near her Berkshire estate.

Paul raged: “First I’ve heard of it. She doesn’t have my phone number, email or address so how is she going to invite me?

“It’s just more of, ‘Look how nice I am’, “ he added to The Mirror.

